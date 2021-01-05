Film writer Vennelakanti passes away

At the age of 11, Vennelakanti would write poetry and set goals to make a career in the film industry.

Hyderabad: Prominent film writer Vennelakanti Rajeswar Prasad, popularly known as ‘Vennelakanti’, passed away on Tuesday following heart stroke in Chennai. He penned dialogues and songs for more than 100 films.

He is survived by his sons Shashank Vennelakanti – a screenwriter and younger son Rakendu Mouli who is a lyricist and singer. Several celebrities and directors expressed grief over Vennelakanti’s demise.

Vennelakanti’s father Prathiba Koteswara Rao had also worked in film production. At the age of 11, Vennelakanti would write poetry and set goals to make a career in the film industry. He worked as a banker after graduation and his journey into films started with Krishnam Raju starrer Srirama Chandrudu.

Some of the movies for which he worked as a lyricist include Aditya 369, One By Two, Gharana Alludu, Theerpu, Gharana Bullodu, Criminal, Cheppalani Vundhi, Takkari Donga, Pellaina Kothalo among others.

