| Now Congress Leader Bhatti Hints That He Too Is In Fray For Cm Post

Now, Congress leader Bhatti hints that he too is in fray for CM post

Addressing a road show at Madhira in his constituency, the Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said 'Like former Chief Minister Jalagam Vengal Rao, I too am getting an opportunity'

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: The list of contenders for Chief Minister’s post in the Telangana Congress continues to grow bigger with Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka hinting that too he was in the race.

Already, former Ministers and sitting MPs have declared themselves to be the next Chief Minister of the State. Now, with the CLP leader making his aspirations clear, the race for Chief Minister’s post among Congress leaders is heating up.

Also Read Number of Congress leaders dreaming about CM post on the rise

This competition was on even before the elections were held in the State, besides depicting the ‘unity and coordination’ among the Telangana Congress leaders.

Addressing a road show at Madhira in his constituency on Thursday, the CLP leader said “Like former Chief Minister Jalagam Vengal Rao, I too am getting an opportunity. As a son of Madhira, elect me for the fourth time. In a month, Congress government would come to power and Madhira would undergo metamorphosis”

This was not an isolated case of a Congress leader pitching his candidature for the Chief Minister’s post. Interestingly, Reddy community leaders have been making claims and now an SC community leader threw his hat in the race.

During Dasara festivities, Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy declared that he would be the Chief Minister for the next 10 years. “I am sharing my desire to become Chief Minister with you (people) on Dasara. Bless me” Jagga Reddy said.

Going a step further, former Minister K Jana Reddy while addressing party workers at Nagarjunasagar had said he never went after posts and positions and that posts and positions always came calling on him.

“It’s not a big deal. When time comes, my son K Jayveer Reddy, who is contesting from Nagarjunasagar, will resign and I will be elected as MLA,” Jana Reddy said, citing the example of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Claiming to be the next Chief Minister, TPCC president Revanth Reddy even declared the first job to a differently–abled woman and signed an appointment letter during a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy too has been claiming that he was the most eligible candidate for the Chief Minister post in the Congress party.