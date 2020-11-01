Financial aid distribution to resume in Hyderabad

By | Published: 5:55 pm

Hyderabad: As assured by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, the State government is resuming distribution of Rs.10,000 financial aid to the rain affected families.

Following the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, reviewed the distribution of financial aid to flood affected families here on Sunday with MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar.

Till date, Rs 387.90 Crores has been distributed to 3.87 lakh rain affected families. The government had sanctioned Rs. 550 crores from CMRF to the MAUD department for rescue, relief and rehabilitation programmes in flood affected areas.

During the meeting, it was decided to again take up distribution of financial aid to all left over deserving families affected by inundation and recent heavy rains.

In this regard, the Chief Secretary directed Arvind Kumar and Lokesh Kumar to prepare a schedule for distribution of financial aid in all affected localities. Further, it was also decided to ensure distribution of financial aid at the doorstep of all left over rain affected and deserving families.

On Saturday, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao had assured that the exercise of distributing financial aid to each rain affected family will be extended and ensured that each affected family got the aid.

