Find out solutions for these simple sums

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:08 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Hyderabad: This is in continuation to the last article focusing on profit and loss topic. Here are practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. A person bought some articles at the rate of 5 per rupee and the same number at the rate of 4 per rupee. He mixed both the types and sold at the rate of 9 for 2 rupees. In this business, he suffered a loss of 3. The total number of articles bought by him was?

a) 1090 b) 1080 c) 540 d) 545

Ans: b

Solution: Let the person buy 10 articles

Total CP = Rs (1 5/4) = Rs 9/4

SP of 10 articles

 Loss = Rs (9/4 – 20/9)

= Rs (81 – 80) / 36 = Rs 1/36

Now, if loss is Rs 1/36 number of articles = 10

 If loss is 3, number of articles = 36 × 10 × 3 = 1080

2. Ravi buys some toffees at 2 for a rupee and sells them at 5 for a rupee. His loss percent is?

a) 30% b) 90% c) 60% d) 100%

Ans: c

Solution: Let Ravi buy 10 toffees

 CP = 5

S.P. = 2

 Loss % = (5 – 2) / 5 × 100

= 60%

3. By selling a tape-recorder for Rs 950, I lose 5%. What per cent shall I gain by selling it for Rs 1,040?

a) 1 b) 2 c) 3 d) 4

Ans: d

Solution: CP of the tape recorder

Gain = 1040 – 1000 = Rs 40

% Gain = 40 / 1000 × 100

= 4%

4. A fruit seller buys lemons at 2 for a rupee and sells them at 5 for three rupees. His profit per cent is?

a) 10% b) 20% c) 30% d) 40%

Ans: b

Solution: Suppose, number of lemons bought

= LCM of 2, 5, 3 = 30

 CP = Rs (1/2 × 30)

SP =

 Gain = Rs 3

 Gain per cent = 3/5 × 30

= 20%

5. Krishna bought 25 books for 2,000 and sold them at a profit equal to the selling price of 5 books. The selling price of 1 book is?

a) 100 b) 120 c) 140 d) 160

Ans: a

Solution:

Let the SP of 1 book = x

 SP of 25 books = 25x

According to the question,

25x – 2000 = 5x

20x = 2000

x = 2000/20 = 100

 SP of 1 book = 100

6. A person buys 100 cups at 10 each. On the way 10 cups are broken. He sells the remaining cups at 11 each. His loss per cent is?

a) 1/2 % b) 1 1/2% c) 1% d) 2%

Ans: c

Solution:

CP of 100 cups = 100 × 10 = 1000

10 cups are broken.

 SP of 90 cups = (90 ×11) = 990

Loss = (1000 – 990) = 10

 Loss per cent = 10/1000 × 100 = 1%

To be continued…

M Venkat

Director

MVK Publications

Dilsukhnagar