Fire at kirana store in Karimnagar town

A short-circuit is believed to be the prima-facie cause for the fire at the grocery shop called Balaji Kiranam, at around 4 am

By | Published: 6:07 pm

Karimnagar: A kirana store in Prakasham Gunj of Karimnagar town was gutted in a fire that broke out in the early hours on Monday.

A short-circuit is believed to be the prima-facie cause for the fire at the grocery shop called Balaji Kiranam, at around 4 am. Hamalies and passers-by, who noticed the fire, tried to douse it but to no avail. They subsequently informed the fire service department who rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control. It is estimated that about Rs 10 lakh worth material was burnt to ashes in the fire.

