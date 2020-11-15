Fire breaks out at electrical goods store in Hyderabad

Fire started at Ramdev electrical and hardware goods shop at KPHB colony early in the morning

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at an electrical goods store located on the third floor of a building at KPHB early on Sunday. No casualties were reported in the incident so far.

Fire started at Ramdev electrical and hardware goods shop at KPHB colony early in the morning. On information, fire tenders from nearby fire stations were rushed to the spot. One person who was trapped in the building was rescued and safely brought down by the firemen and the local police.

As a precautionary measure the local police cordoned off the area to help hindrance free fire fighting operation.

The shop is located adjacent to an apparel store at Kukatpally and the firemen put in all efforts to prevent the blaze from spreading to the neighbouring shops. Combustible material was stocked in the shop helping the fire to rage, officials said.

At least three fire tenders were at the spot and water tankers from the nearby reservoirs were pumped into service by the water board on request of the fire personnel.

Last night, fire incidents were reported from several places in the city including a plastic segregation unit at Mallepally in Habeebnagar police station area. On information a fire tender from Langer Houz police station rushed to the spot and extinguish the fire.

