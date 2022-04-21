Fire breaks out in apartment in Begumpet

Published Date - 10:43 AM, Thu - 21 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Property worth a few lakhs was gutted down when a fire broke out in an apartment at Begumpet on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the fire broke out at the third floor of a building in the Old Customs colony at Begumpet.

“The flat in the residential building was converted into a warehouse where POP material and other articles were stored,” officials said.

On noticing the fire, residents of the first and second floors rushed out of the building. A fire tender from the Begumpet fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames. They suspect the mishap occurred due to a short circuit.

