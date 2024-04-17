Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra begins on grand note in Hyderabad

Hundreds of devotees adorning saffron caps and carrying bhagwa flags are participating in the procession organized by the Bhagyanagar Sri Rama Navami Utsav Committee.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 April 2024, 03:55 PM

Ram Navami

Hyderabad: The Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra started on a festive note from Seetarambagh temple at Asifnagar on Wednesday afternoon.

The procession will traverse through Mangalhat, Jummerat Bazaar, Dhoolpet, Begum Bazar Chatri, Siddiamber Bazar, Gowliguda, Koti and culminate into a public meeting at Hanuman Vyamshala grounds. All the streets in the Begum Bazaar, Mangalhat, Dhooplet, Jumerat Bazar, Siddiamber Bazar, are decorated with flags and big cutouts of political leaders. On the procession route women and children have lined up to have a glimpse of the colourful procession.

The police had denied permission to the Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh to organize Sri Ram Navami Rally. However, the MLA reportedly joined the main rally that started from Seetarambagh temple.

The police made elaborate security arrangements on the procession route by deploying Rapid Action Force, Commissioner’s Task Force, City Armed Reserve platoons and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Police pickets are deployed near all religious places and sensitive points in the city.