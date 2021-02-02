Firm on continuing paddy procurement: Eatala

Stating that the Telangana government was always thinking about farmers, he informed that setting aside old rules, the state government led by Chandrashekhar Rao was supplying water to the agriculture sector from projects.

By | Published: 1:39 am

Karimnagar: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday said he was keen on continuing with the paddy procurement centres and purchase of paddy.

“Notwithstanding my position as Minister, I will extend my support wherever there is farmers’ agitation”, the Minister said, after inaugurating Rythu Vedika at Veenavanaka in the district.

Veenavanka farmers thought that though Rythu Bandhu was a wonderful scheme, it was not proper to provide benefit to income taxpayers, realtors, non-farmers and leased lands, Rajender said and assured to bring their sentiments to the notice of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The expenditure to provide water to an acre of land might be higher than that of yield. But, governments should not do business with farmers and the government should think from a public point of view.

Stating that the Telangana government was always thinking about farmers, he informed that setting aside old rules, the state government led by Chandrashekhar Rao was supplying water to the agriculture sector from projects. 24 hours quality current has also been supplied to the agriculture sector.

