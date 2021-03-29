First batch of DAI&ML commences at University of Hyderabad

The basic objective of the diploma is to offer a skill-based tailor-made course that can enhance the industry ready abilities among graduates and working professionals.

Hyderabad: The first batch of Diploma in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (DAI&ML) being offered jointly by the Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning, University of Hyderabad (UoH), and AAIC Technologies Private Limited has commenced on Saturday.

The diploma course was inaugurated virtually by NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat. The basic objective of the diploma is to offer a skill-based tailor-made course that can enhance the industry ready abilities among graduates and working professionals.

“So far, AI has primarily been used by the private sectors for commercial usage. The mission of the government is to make AI accessible to all the sectors of society,” Dr Saraswat said.

To enjoy the fruits of AI-based tools on a large scale, there was a need to remove a few barriers. Lack of human expertise in research and AI application, access to intelligent data, and the absence of a collaborative approach to AI adoption and application were a few of them, he said.

UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof. Appa Rao Podile spoke about how the university progressed in the last five decades to become one of the most sought after destinations for students.