First of its kind skywalk for Hyderabad

Agency finalised to execute the Rs. 36.50 crore project at Uppal

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Even as the city denizens are yet to get a proper glimpse of the Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed marvel, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has secured administrative sanction from the State government for what could be another engineering phenomenon in the form of a skywalk at Uppal.

The HMDA has already floated tenders and an agency has been finalised to execute the works. This, officials said, will be the first-of-its-kind structure being planned in the city. To be all of 660 metres and connecting all the four sides, including the Metro station, the skywalk is expected to take a year for completion.

The structure will be equipped with a host of facilities, including elevators and escalators and circumnavigate the junction. Unlike conventional skywalks that facilitate passage from one end to the other, the Uppal skywalk will facilitate pedestrian movement in multiple directions, HMDA officials said.

The work, to be launched very soon, is estimated to cost Rs.36.50 crore and will be executed in two stages. Stage A will include main provisions such as the skywalk, lifts and escalator, electrical, fire safety and landscaping.

Stage B comprises skywalk roofing, commercial spaces and others, officials said, adding that based on the utility and feedback, the government was planning similar projects at other high traffic areas.

