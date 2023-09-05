| First Poll Battle For Nalgonda Congress Leaders Is With Each Other

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 05:30 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Nalgonda: The first battle ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections for Congress leaders in erstwhile Nalgonda is within the party itself. The intense internal competition is evident from the staggering 130 aspiring candidates who submitted their applications for tickets from 12 assembly constituencies.

The highest number of applications, 23, was for the Thungathurthy Assembly constituency in Suryapet district while the second highest of 20 applications was for Miryalaguda assembly constituency in Nalgonda district.

Interestingly, the followers of Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, both Ramreddy Damodar Reddy and Addanki Dayakar, have filed their applications for the SC reserved Thungathurthy constituency.

For Miryalaguda constituency, the prominent names include senior leader K Jana Reddy’s son Raghuveer Reddy, K Laxma Reddy familiar as KLR and the late Congress leader Ragya Naik’s son Dheeravath Skylab Naik. Eighteen applications were received for the SC reserved Nakrekal constituency with the aspirants being supported by Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodar Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Similarly, 17 aspirants have filed applications for the Alair assembly constituency while there are 11 aspirants for Bhongir constituency. There were seven aspirants for Nalgonda assembly constituency, 10 for the ST reserved Devarakonda constituency and six for Suryapet. There were five applications for Kodad assembly constituency while four have applied for Munugode constituency.

Very few from the Congress appear to be interested in the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency, with just two applications being submitted.