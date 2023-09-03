Nalgonda: 2BHK houses for eligible Chenchu families, says Collector

In addition to this, Rs.3 lakh would be extended to eligible Chenchu families for construction of houses under the Gruhalakshmi scheme.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:13 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

In addition to this, Rs.3 lakh would be extended to eligible Chenchu families for construction of houses under the Gruhalakshmi scheme.

Nalgonda: District Collector RV Karnan on Sunday said double bedroom houses would be allocated to all eligible Chenchu families living in Chenchuvani thanda of Tirumalgiri (Sagar) mandal in the district.

He visited the Chenchuvani thanda and interacted with the residents, and instructed officials to take measures to allocate double bedroom houses to eligible 36 Chenchu families in the hamlet.

He also instructed them to conduct re-verification to find the eligible Chenchus, who were not extended pattas for podu lands and immediately distribute pattas to them. In addition to this, Rs.3 lakh would be extended to eligible Chenchu families for construction of houses under the Gruhalakshmi scheme.

Expressing anger over officials after finding that a water plant at the hamlet remained unused, the Collector ordered them to immediately make use of the plant.

He also inquired with the Chenchus whether all the eligible elderly and physically challenged persons were getting Aasara pensions. He said financial assistance would be extended to the Chenchus for purchase of sheep and cattle as well.