First polls after GHMC expansion

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday will be going for elections for the first time after the formation of 30 municipal circles and six zones. Though the number of divisions i.e, 150 remains the same, political equations have changed a lot during these elections. The elections are also only the second after the formation of the new State of Telangana.

With 1,122 candidates being in the fray, the average number of contesting candidates per division is eight. As many as 20 candidates are vying for victory from Jangammet division, which is the highest among the 150 divisions of the municipal corporation. On the other hand, in five divisions, including Uppal, Barkas, Nawabshah Kunta, Tolichowki and Jeedimetla, only three candidates are in the fray in each division.

In terms of voters, the highest numbers of voters are in Mailardevpally division and the lowest numbers of voters are in Ramachandrapuram division.

In compliance with the Supreme Court orders, the State Election Commission has decided to add the ‘None Of The Above’ (NOTA) symbol in the ballot papers so that the voters, who do not wish to vote for any of contesting candidate, can voice their opinion.

After the panel of the last candidate on the ballot paper, ‘NOTA’ will be printed. In any extreme case that the number of voters against ‘NOTA’ is more than the number of votes secured by candidates, the candidate who secures the highest number of votes among the contesting candidates will be declared elected.

Election time

– Highest number of voters in a ward: Mailardevpally

– Lowest number of voters in a ward: Ramachandrapuram

– Total polling stations: 9,101

– Highest polling stations in a ward: Kondapur (99 polling stations)

– Lowest polling stations in a ward: Ramachandrapuram (33 polling stations)

– Web-casting in polling stations: 2,277

– Highest number of contesting candidates in a ward: Jangammet ( 20 candidates)

– Lowest number of contesting candidates: Three candidates each in Uppal, Barkas, Nawabhshah Kunta, Tolichowki and Jeedimetla

– Number of ballot boxes: 28,683

– Ballot papers printed: 81,88,686

