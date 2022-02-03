Fisherman killed in attack by Marlin fish off Visakhapatnam coast

Visakhapatnam: A fisherman was killed in an attack by a huge Black Marlin fish in the Bay of Bengal off Visakhapatnam coast.

The fisherman was attacked by the giant fish with its spear-like snout when he along with four others was fishing in the deep sea 60 nautical miles from the shore.

The incident, said to be the first of its kind in the region, occurred on Wednesday.

Molli Joganna (40) of Muthyalamma Palem in Parwada mandal along with four others had gone into the deep sea for fishing on Tuesday evening and continued catching fish till the next morning.

They netted a huge fish and since it was heavy and they were unable to lift the net, Joganna ventured into the waters to check. Suddenly, the fish popped out and pierced Joganna’s stomach with its sharp snout. The other fishermen tried to rescue him but in vain.

According to the fishermen accompanying Joganna, he was attacked by ‘Kommu Konam’, as the Black Marlin Fish is called locally.

Joganna’s body was brought to the shore by the other fishermen. On learning about the incident, local police rushed there and recorded the statements of the eyewitnesses.

The body was shifted to Government Hospital at Anakapalle for autopsy. Parwada police said the case was transferred to Coastal Security Police for investigation.

A police officer said while there have been incidents of giant fish attacking fishermen in the past, this was the first incident where a fisherman lost his life in the attack.

Marlin fish are said to be very aggressive and fast swimmers and attack with their sharp upper snouts. Marlin are often spotted off Visakhapatnam beach during winter months.