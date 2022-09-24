Fishermen hold ‘rasta roko’ at Visakhapatnam container terminal

Visakhapatnam: Local fishermen on Saturday blocked all traffic to the Visakhapatnam container terminal on the seaside as well as on the main land which paralysed transactions worth Rs. thousands of crore.

They were demanding the 60 yards house-site, Rs. One lakh compensation and one job for every home which was promised when their land was acquired 20 years ago for establishing the terminal.

The fishermen even deployed 25 mechanised boats on the sea side to obstruct merchant vessels which resulted in stalling of all container cargo handling.

The rasta roko was resorted to after their ultimatum to the management to implement the promise by September 20 failed to evoke response.