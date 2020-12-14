Fit India: Getting in shape day-by-day

The Physical Education department inspired and motivated the children along with their class teachers to take part in this fitness drive.

Delhi Public School, Nadergul celebrated Physical Education Week from December 7 to 12 as part of the Fit India-Fit DPS initiative. The complete week allowed the children to take part in different activities.

The school organised various fitness activities based on themes like Muscular Monday, Twisting Tuesday, Workout Wednesday, Thorough Thursday, Fit Friday and Steering Saturday Skipping, squats, wall sitting, balancing a book, pushups, Russian twists, burpee, bottle flip, butt kick, frog jump, bicycle crunches, fun-filled one-minute games are few of the fitness events that were organised by physical education department as part of week-long celebrations.

The Physical Education department inspired and motivated the children along with their class teachers to take part in this fitness drive. The result was amazing and the students pledged that they would continue to pedal the cycle of fitness forward.

