Fitness first: Mantra for healthy life

Teachers and parents worked hard and relentlessly towards the language festival and they dressed up according to the themes.

By | Published: 6:34 pm

Kairos Global School celebrated Fit India School week-2020 from December 1 to 17. Students and teachers participated in a virtual assembly in activities such as freehand exercises, fun & fitness with aerobics, Zumba, and Yoga.

Students participated in an informative and challenging debate on “Re-strengthening of the mind post-pandemic.” These activities extended to brain games to improve concentration, problem-solving capacity, poster making competition on the given theme as well as an advertisement called “Hum Fit Toh India Fit”.

Thorough lectures on diet and nutrition, essay writing on “Fitness beats Pandemic”, virtual challenges likesquats challenge, step-up challenge, spot jogging, rope skipping, ball dribbling and one day dedicated to family fitness were also done with passion and sincerity by the students, the school said.

On December 31, children started the celebrations of the New Year and welcomed it with open arms, with the hopes in their heart for a pandemic free world. They stepped on to the colourful month of January with Pongal celebrations.

Teachers and parents worked hard and relentlessly towards the language festival and they dressed up according to the themes. Republic Day event was graced by the presence of all the faculty members and students. After the school chairman hoisted the flag, students made the day even more memorable with their performance.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .