Five apps that will help you ace self-care in 2023

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 05:20 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Hyderabad: We all make several New Year resolutions every year. Sometimes it’s about getting that dream job or other times it is about achieving some fitness goals. But how many of us actually resolve to take care of ourselves in the upcoming year?

If you are planning on giving self-care a front seat for the next twelve months of your life, the below list of apps may prove to be helpful.

The first step to achieving zen-level self-care is to believe that you deserve to be happy. It often also entails believing that you will be the one to bring positive change in your life.

Aiding to that, I am, a daily affirmation app has proved to be helpful for many. With 4.7 stars on Play Store, the app sends out positive sentences to you daily. One can also set a specific time to receive affirmations.

You can personalize the app, select relevant topics for affirmations and even share the quotes with your loved ones.

Water Reminder

This particular app has received popularity in the past few years. As the name suggests, the app reminds you to drink water.

As multiple studies show, drinking water timely and drinking sufficient water is very important to lead a healthy life. The app with 4.8 stars will allow you to set goals, and receive notifications.

Sleep Cycle

Like drinking water, sleeping and waking up on time are also important. For that an alarm would suffice, you may think. But will an alarm sing melodious tunes to you?

The Sleep Cycle app does that. It also tracks if you are snoring and the best part, it wakes you up with soothing tunes and not some hard-hitting alarm tone. For people who usually have trouble maintaining a good sleep cycle, this app is very useful.

Medito

Self-care also includes spending time and connecting with your inner self. If meditating is one of the things you do in order to connect with yourself and relax, Medito is a good fit.

The free app has 4.9 star reviews. It is often used to meditate, and reduce stress and anxiety. One can download sessions from the app for offline use. In addition, it also has several features similar to the Sleep Cycle.

Forest

This app is actually a game. A game that helps you stay away from your phone. You can use the app when you need to focus on something that does not require you to be on your phone.

You can plant a tree when you have to move away from your phone, and proportional to the time you remain concentrated, the tree will grow. In addition to increasing your productivity, seeing your trees grow is highly satisfying and borderline addicting.