Five arrested for gambling in Mancherial

By | Published: 6:33 pm

Mancherial: Sleuths of Ramagundam Task Force apprehended five persons on the charges of gambling in a den at Yellaram village in Luxettipet mandal on Sunday night.

Six mobile phones, three motorbikes and cash Rs 14,360 were seized from them. Three more gamblers were absconding.

Task Force Inspector T Kiran said that the accused were Veltapu Srinivas, Mamindla Shankar, Parvathi Satheesh, Batthini Sattaiah and Jadi Shankaraih, belonging to different villages of Luxettipet mandal. They were taken into custody when they were involved in the gambling in the den, following a tip.

The organiser Sandela Venkatesh, and gamblers Rajababu and Murali were still at large.

