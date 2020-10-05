Five arrested for organising cricket betting in Hyderabad

The police seized Rs 2.15 lakh cash, 10 mobile phones and other articles from them

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: Five persons who were organising cricket betting were caught by the city police on Sunday following a raid at a mall in Abid Road.

The police seized Rs 2.15 lakh cash, 10 mobile phones and other articles from them.

Acting on a tip off, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (North) team caught Anand Bhai Tapadia, Shyam Sunder Sharma, Pamba Karandas, Tummar Ashok and Yashwanth Kumar from a chit fund office located in the mall.

“Anand was organising the cricket betting with the help of his associates. He was in touch with one Alpesh of Gujarat,” said P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP, Task Force.

The five persons along with the property were handed over to Abid Road police station for further action.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .