Five burglars nabbed, booty recovered in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Task Force on Monday nabbed three burglars and recovered gold and silver ornaments, a bike and other material from their possession.

The arrested were identified as P Raj Karan (19), Shaik Jameel alias Raju (35) and Peter Paul (18). A minor boy is absconding. According to the police, the gang did a recce of residential colonies in secluded places and burgled them. They decamped with stolen material and shared the money after selling the stolen goods.

Meanwhile, the Medipally police on Monday arrested two burglars and recovered stolen material worth Rs 6 lakh from their possession. The arrested were identified as J Chandhan alias Ramesh (36) from Bhavani Colony in Bowenpally and S Shankaraiah (26) from Mallapur.

According to the police, the duo, both childhood friends started committing burglaries for easy money. They did recce of residential colonies in the midnight and loot locked houses. They were produced before the court for remanding in judicial custody.

