Adilabad: 60k devotees participate in Nagoba Jatara

Tribals in droves continued to throng Nagoba temple at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on the fourth day of the annual Nagoba Jatara

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Adilabad: Tribals in droves continued to throng Nagoba temple at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on the fourth day of the annual Nagoba Jatara, an important religious and cultural affair of Mesrams, on Tuesday.

About 60,000 tribals and non-tribals belonging to several parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Bihar states visited the temple and offered prayers.

The fair will conclude with Mesrams performing Mandagajili puja and Betal Puja, etc on Wednesday. Half a dozen Raj Gond elders jump in the air reportedly after getting possessed by the Betal god. They exhibit their fighting prowess by rotating large sticks that represent the god.

The Mesrams will later return to their native places after visiting a temple of Budum Dev at Shyampur village in Utnoor mandal, marking the conclusion of the fair.