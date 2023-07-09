Woman found hanging in bedroom in Medak

A 23-year-old married woman was found hanging at her residence in Ram Nagar in Medak town late on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:26 AM, Sun - 9 July 23

Representational Image

Medak: A 23-year-old married woman was found hanging at her residence in Ram Nagar in Medak town late on Saturday.

Sripathi Shobha, wife of Srikanth, is suspected to have hanged herself to death. According to the police, Srikanth woke up and found his wife hanging in the early hours of Sunday. The body was shifted to the Government Hospital Medak for autopsy.

The Medak Town police have registered a case and are investigating.