Five held for gambling, Rs 1.51 lakh seized in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:45 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Task Force police team with the seized cash in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

Hanamkonda: Task Force police have apprehended five persons after raiding the house of one Ch Vijaypal Reddy of Yadava Nagar Colony under Kakatiya University Campus (KUC) police station, and seized Rs 1.51 lakh cash from them.

The accused have been handed over to the KUC police for further legal action. The arrested are Mittapally Chandar of Girmajipet, Dasari Ravi of Perukawada, Islavath Raju of Nandigama village, Vasam Srinivas of Matwada, and Kuravi Venkat of Ramannapet.

One more accused in the case Chandupatla Vijaypal Reddy of the Yadava Nagar Colony, who is the owner of the house and organiser of the gambling, is absconding, said Additional DCP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad in a press note here on Tuesday.

