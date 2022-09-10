Five held for killing a man in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam police solved the mystery behind the disappearance of cab driver from Manikonda and arrested five persons including his wife on charges of murder.

The arrested persons were Sabhavath Lakpathi alias Lucky (34), Dhanavath Roja (29), C Venkata Shiva Naga Malleshwar Rao (39), Pathiavath Man Singh (32) and V Baloji (23), all natives of Nalgonda district, while the victim was Dhanavath Ragya Naik, 28, a resident of Manikonda and native of Miryalaguda in Nalgonda.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur) K Shilpavalli said Lakpathi got married to Saroja, the elder sister of Roja, in 2012, after which they migrated to the city. A few years later, Roja and her husband Ragya Naik also migrated to the city and the latter was working as a cab driver.

“Roja and Lakpathi were into an extramarital relationship, to which Naik objected several times. Lakpathi and Naik had disputes over a property sale as well, with Naik allegedly demanding Rs.10 lakh more though he had already taken Rs.15 lakh from Lakpathi,” the DCP said, Lakpathi along with Roja then planned to eliminate Naik. As per their plan, Lakpathi roped in Shiva.

“They decided to give a poison-laced soft drink to Naik and later to dump the body in the Nagarjuna Sagar. Lakpathi sought help of Man Singh, a fisherman, and assured him Rs.2.3 lakh,” the DCP said.

On August 19, Lakpathi invited Naik to a fuel station at Shaikpet and asked him to accompany them to Ibrahimpatnam. Before the journey, Lakpathi and Shiva brought some sedative tablets and mixed those in a milkshake bottle.

“At Ibrahimpatnam, Lakpathi stopped the car and Shiva, on the pretext of buying a milkshake, went out and came back with the bottle he already had with him. Naik fell unconscious in the car after having it,” the police said.

On reaching Nagarajuna Sagar, they along with Man Singh went to Kashirajupally Pushkar Ghat and shifted Naik onto a boat with the help of Baloji. After draping the body in a fish net, they tied a rock to it and dumped the body in the water,” the DCP said.

Meanwhile, Roja, who was aware of the murder, lodged a man missing complaint with the Raidurgam police, who during investigation caught Lakpathi. During interrogation, he admitted to killing Naik, after which the case was later altered into one of murder.