Five held for organising cockfights in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Mancherial: Five persons were arrested by Task Force sleuths for their involvement in organising illegal cockfights on the outskirts of Mulkalla village in Hajipur mandal on Thursday. Three roosters, six knives, Rs 15,000 in cash, a four-wheeler and five mobile phones were seized from them.

Task Force Inspector T Kiran said the accused were Pettam Ashok, Shivaratri Prasad, Madhuraveni Sharat Kumar and Kalluri Mahesh, belonging to different parts of Bellampalli town and Paittharla Shankar, a resident of Mancherial town. The five were detained when the sleuths conducted raids at a secluded place where they were indulging in the prohibited act, following a tip.

On January 14 last, two drivers were arrested for allegedly indulging in cockfights on the premises of Sarzapur village in Kannepalli mandal. The accused were Ganna Ashok, a tractor driver from Ghanpur village in Nennal mandal and Gundla Chiranjeevi, an auto-rickshaw driver belonging to Jangampalli village in Kannepalli mandal. Duguta Kiran, Angali Venkataswami, Rebbena Ravi, Naini Praveen and Duguta Kiran, residents of different parts of Nennal mandal were still at large.

