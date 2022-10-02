Five including Sajjanar injured in accident in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:57 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Peddapalli: Five persons, including TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar, were injured after the senior cop’s vehicle hit an auto-rickshaw on the Rajiv Rahadari at Dharmaram Crossroads of Palakurthy mandal on Saturday night.

The accident occurred when the autorickshaw came onto the Rajiv Rahadari suddenly around 11 pm. Sajjanar’s vehicle, which was on the way towards Maharashtra from Hyderabad, hit the autorickshaw from behind after the three-wheeler swerved into its path. Egge Nagaraju, his wife Laxmi from Malyalapalli of Ramagundam mandal, Nune Bhumaiah and Laxmi from Rayadandi of Anthergaon mandal, all of whom were traveling in auto, were injured. Sajjanar also suffered an injury on his right hand.

The injured persons were shifted to the Peddapalli government hospital in a highway ambulance. They were later shifted to the Karimnagar district headquarters hospital for better treatment. It is learnt that they were returning to their native places after visiting a relative in a hospital in Karimnagar town. Basanthnagar SI Shiva Reddy said a case was registered.

Sajjanar, meanwhile, tweeted on Sunday morning, saying many were reaching out to him asking about his well-being. “I want to thank you all for all your prayers. Would like to inform you all that we are safe and doing good,” he said.