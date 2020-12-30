Five injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Five persons sustained minor burns when a small Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder exploded at Panjeshah near Gulzar Houz on Tuesday. The incident happened at a gas stove repair store located at Panjeshah when the technician was repairing and testing the gas stoves.

The explosion was small and injured persons received minor burns. The Mirchowk police visited the place and took up investigation.

