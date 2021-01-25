Five involved in Chennai gold scam held in Sangareddy

Following a tip off, the TN police came to Ameenpur on Sunday and nabbed all five with the help of RC Puram and Ameenpur Police

Sangareddy: The Economic Offences wing of the Tamil Nadu police arrested five persons including three women from BHEL Employees Colony at Patelguda under Ameenpur Police Station limits in the district on Sunday evening in connection with the sensational gold scam reported at T Nagar in Chennai in May, 2019.

According to K Palani Karthikeya, Inspector with the Economic Offences Wing, the accused Ibsu Rehman and his brother Anees Rehman, used to run Ruby Royal Jewellery shop at T Nagar in Chennai for the last 15 years. They also used to lend money to people against gold pledges without charging any interest. However, even after the customers paid back the loan amount, the owners of Ruby Jewellery did not return their gold.

In May, 2019, Ibsu Rehman, Anees Rehman and three women employees downed the shutters of the shop and fled from T Nagar. With over 1,000 persons having pledged their gold with Ruby Jewellers, the issue created a sensation in Tamil Nadu. The approximate value of the gold pledged with them was placed at Rs 300 crore.

Since a huge amount was involved in the case, the T Nagar Police transferred the case to Economic Offences Wing, which since then, has been trying to trace these five persons.

Following a tip off, the TN police came to Ameenpur on Sunday and nabbed all five with the help of RC Puram and Ameenpur Police. Inspector Karthikeya said they have seized nothing from the accused. He said that cases under 406, 420 and 34 IPC were registered against the accused.

