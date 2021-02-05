Five jailed for forgery in Hyderabad

The court also imposed fine of Rs 20,000 on each of them

Hyderabad: Five persons were sentenced to two years rigorous imprisonment by a local court in a cheating and forgery case of Bibinagar reported in 2009. The court also imposed fine of Rs 20,000 on each of them.

The convicted persons Ch.Anjaneyulu, Ch.Chandraiah, T.Krishna Reddy, Ananth Reddy and M.R.Satyanarayana had created forged property documents of a land in Bibinagar village and executed a sale deed in favour of Satyanarayana, thus cheating the owner.

The Bibinagar police booked a case and arrested them. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the investigation officer and team for their efforts in securing the conviction and announced rewards.

