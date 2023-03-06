| Five Mahila Arogya Kendras To Be Set Up In Kothagudem

Five Mahila Arogya Kendras would be set up in Kothagudem district marking Women’s Day on March 8

Kothagudem: Five Mahila Arogya Kendras would be set up in Kothagudem district marking Women’s Day on March 8, informed district Collector Anudeep Durishetty.

Speaking at a review meeting here on Monday he informed that the kendras would be set up at Primary Health Centres at Yerragunta, Parnasala, Penagadapa, Morampalli Banjar and Komararam villages in the district.

Hormone replacement therapy, fertility tests, awareness on weight loss, yoga and cancer screening were among the eight health services that would be provided to women Mahila Arogya Kendras. If women required specialist treatment they would be referred to Hyderabad, Durishetty noted.

He directed concerned officials to set up kiosks at the kendras to assist the women besides a help desk at the District Hospital. Special training programmes were conducted for medical officers and ANMs to treat women at the kendras. Required medicines and equipment reached the district, he informed.

The Collector told officials to carry out an extensive campaign about Mahila Arogya Kendras across the district. A training programme on performing CPR for those who suffered from heart attack would be conducted on March 13, he added.