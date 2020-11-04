Five Maoist couriers arrested at Manugur, explosive materials seized

Manugur ASP P Shabarish said that during search operations in Raghunadhapalem and Gollagudem forest area, the police spotted five persons moving suspiciously and took them into custody

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Kothagudem: The police arrested five Maoist couriers in Karakagudem mandal in the district on Wednesday and seized explosive material from them.

Manugur ASP P Shabarish said that during search operations in Raghunadhapalem and Gollagudem forest area, the police spotted five persons moving suspiciously and took them into custody.

During interrogation, they revealed their identity and said they were working as couriers for the naxals for the past couple of years. They also confessed that following the directions of Bhadradri-Kothagudem and East Godavari Area Committee secretary Azad and Manugur Area Committee leaders, they were planting explosives in the forest targeting the police.

The arrested were identified as P Venkateshwarlu, Puli Sammaiah, P Venkataiah, Payam Rambabu, Irpa Venkateswarlu. 10 gelatin sticks, fifty metre wire, two tiffin boxes, three detonators and six batteries were recovered from them, the ASP said.

Shabarish stated that the Maoists were employing innocent tribals in Chhattisgarh and Telangana to work against the government. The Maoist leaders Azad, Damodar and Haribhushan were extorting money from traders and contractors, he said.

He advised the public not to support the Maoists while calling upon the naxals to give up their outdated ideology and join mainstream society to live a normal life.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .