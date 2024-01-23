Five-member committee on Dharani to meet district collectors

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 08:59 PM

Hyderabad: The five-member committee on Dharani portal will convene a meeting with the collectors of Siddipet, Rangareddy, Nizamabad and Warangal districts at the State Secretariat on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the district collectors and other officials were instructed to attend the meeting with all details pertaining to the issues plaguing the Dharani land management and registration system.

The committee sought information pertaining to operations of the Dharani portal at the district level, different issues pertaining to lands and their management, public grievances including those pertaining to different modules and challenges being faced to address them. Apart from seeking their feedback, the committee members will discuss and seek opinions from the district collectors on their observations. On a later date, they are likely to conduct a video conference with all the district collectors.

Based on the outcome, the Dharani portal committee is scheduled to conduct field visits at the ground level to examine issues in select villages and mandal headquarters as part of their sample study. The officials have been already instructed to identify affected areas with issues pertaining to agricultural lands, forest lands, Podu lands, and lands acquired for various projects, for field visits.

Meanwhile, the Dharani portal committee members called on Revenue Minister Pongulet Srinivas Reddy and reported to him about the committee’s progress till date. They informed him that an interim report will be submitted to the State government before the Lok Sabha elections are held in Telangana. Principal Secretary for Revenue Navin Mittal was also present.