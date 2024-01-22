Telangana: Five-member committee on Dharani portal to begin consultations

The five-member committee on the Dharani portal is all set to commence its consultations with the stakeholders, starting with a meeting with the collectors of five to six districts in the next couple of days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 09:45 PM

Hyderabad: The five-member committee on the Dharani portal is all set to commence its consultations with the stakeholders, starting with a meeting with the collectors of five to six districts in the next couple of days. A video conference with all district collectors will be held later to seek their opinion on the Dharani website, their experiences and challenges.

Speaking to mediapersons after the third meeting of the five-member committee at the office of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) here on Monday, committee member and retired IAS officer Raymond Peter said the committee was studying all issues pertaining to the Dharani portal and would suggest measures to be taken to strengthen it. “A detailed report will be submitted to the State government on the changes needed to be made in the software as well as existing laws, without any inconvenience to the people,” he said.

The committee members said they plan to hold a meeting with Revenue Divisional Officers, Mandal Revenue Officers and also officials of the Agriculture, Stamps and Registrations departments. Based on the outcomes, an interim report would be submitted to the State government soon.

“It is not our responsibility to resolve the land disputes. Our task is to make recommendations to ensure that the operation and management of Dharani portal is easier, faster and also realistic,” Raymond Peter said.