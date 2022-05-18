Five of a family killed in road accident near Narsampet

Warangal: In a tragic incident, five members of a tribal family were killed when the tractor in which they were travelling overturned on Doosasamudram tank bund on the outskirts of Ashok Nagar village on Wednesday. Three other members of the family also sustained injuries in the incident. The deceased were Gugulothu Swamy (48), Gugulothu Shantha (40), Gugulothu Seetha (45), Jatohu Govind ( 65) and Jatothu Butchamma (60).

The injured are Guguloth Dhan Singh, his wife Vijaya and brother Guguloth Ashok who are undergoing treatment in Government Area Hospital in Narsampet. This tragic incident happened when they were on their way to purchase the clothes and other paraphernalia for the wedding of Dhan Singh’s daughter which was scheduled for May 24. It is said that the driver, Gugulothu Ashok, had lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve on the bund. While three people – Swamy, Seetha and Butchamma- died on the spot, other two succumbed to the injuries at the hospital.

After coming to know about the incident, Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed his shock and grief. Expressing his condolences to next of kin of the bereaved family, he promised to ensure quality treatment to the injured and also ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased. Rao directed the officials concerned to provide best treatment to the injured and save the lives. Meanwhile, local TRS MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy visited the hospital and consoled the kin of the victims. Narsampet ACP A Sampath Rao, Inspector Ramesh and other police staff visited the spot. A case was registered, and it is said that the driver had applied sudden brakes causing the mishap.

