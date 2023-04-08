| Five Persons Including Three Minors Arrested For Burglary In Warangal

Five persons, including three minors, arrested for burglary in Warangal

The Central Crime Station police along with KUC police arrested five persons, including three minors, on charges of burglary here on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Warangal: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police along with Kakatiya University Campus (KUC) police arrested five persons, including three minors, on charges of burglary here on Saturday.

Police 735 grams of gold ornaments, cash and other valuables, altogether worth Rs.3.75 lakh from them.

The arrested were Banoth Naveen, Yelthuri Naveen and three minors. While Banoth Naveen along with three juveniles broke into houses in the night to commit burglaries, Yelturi Naveen had received the stolen property.

“Banoth Naveen got addicted to liquor and ganja consumption, and wanted to make easy bucks through burglaries,” the police said. Naveen, a native of Ameenabad thanda of Parvathagiri mandal, was living at Pegadapally Dabbalu area in Hanamkonda for the last five years where he was working as a labourer.

“He was earlier arrested for burglary and sent to jail. But after getting released on bail, he started committing crimes again,” the police said.

The CCS police led by Inspector L Ramesh Kumar and KUC SI Rajkumar nabbed them while they were roaming on bikes near Pegadapally Dabbalu.