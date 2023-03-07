Jagtial: Another burglary on premises of Kondagattu temple

The burglars broke into the temple's guest house, when devotees were away for darshan and fled with gold ornaments

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Representational Image

Jagtial: Close on the heels of burglars breaking into Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple, another theft took place on the temple premises on Tuesday.

This time, burglars broke into the temple’s guest house, when devotees were away for darshan and fled with gold ornaments and mobile phones from room numbers 16 and 17.

When the devotees returned, they found the rooms open and gold ornaments and three mobile phones altogether worth Rs.6 lakh missing. Devotees informed the police, who have registered a case and are investigating.

Burglars had entered the shrine on the night of February 23 and fled with 15 kilograms of silver. Police later arrested three of them.