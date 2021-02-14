Fixing roads in Hyderabad is just a call away with CRMP

According to GHMC official, the move is aimed at ensuring fast repair and restoration works and to facilitate a comfortable journey.

Hyderabad: From now, if the road in your colony is battered, you can call up the contractor or maintenance agency directly and lodge a complaint. This is after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has made it mandatory for the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) agencies to set up a redressal system, including contact numbers, email ids and Twitter handles for road users to lodge complaints, if any, regarding maintenance and upkeep of CRMP stretches.

People can lodge complaints related to potholes, uneven road surfaces, required recarpeting, sanitation and upkeep with the respective CRMP agency. The move is aimed at ensuring fast repair and restoration works and to facilitate a comfortable journey to road users, said an official from GHMC.

Under CRMP, GHMC had entrusted the road repairs, maintenance and re carpeting of 709-km in seven packages to private agencies. Of the 709 km, 331-km of road stretches had to be recarpeted in the first year. Majority of these works are completed and now the focus is on the maintenance of the stretches. As part of the agreement, the agencies are responsible for taking up repair and re carpeting works, irrespective of rains, said a senior official from GHMC.

As part of the maintenance of 331 km-road networks, sanitation is also entrusted to the agencies, besides laying of zebra crossings, lane markings and other works. Nearly Rs 400 crore has been spent on these works to date, the official said. Apart from the main carriageway, the agencies will be entrusted with the task of maintaining greenery on the medians as well. The total estimated contract value of the CRMP works is about Rs 1,827 crore and it is a five-year contract.

