Flag march taken out in Adilabad

Adilabad SP flagged off a flag march taken out jointly by the police department and the CRPF in order to create a sense of security and to prevent untoward incidents during coming Lok Sabha polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 08:31 PM

Personnel of CRPF take part in a flag march taken out in Adilabad on Thursday.

Adilabad: Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam said efforts were being made to ensure that the polls were conducted in a free and fair manner. He flagged off a flag march taken out jointly by the police department and the Central Reserve Protection Force (CRPF) in order to create a sense of security and to prevent untoward incidents during coming Lok Sabha polls from Collectorate Chowrasta to NTR Chowk here on Tuesday.

Gaush said that personnel of the CRPF would protect EVMs, carry out vehicle checks, secure problematic polling stations, besides safeguarding VVPATs and strong rooms. He told them to alert either local police officials or higher authorities in case of a problem by staying vigil while discharging duties.

He stated that security measures were being taken to make sure electors exercise their franchise in a fair and free manner at the time of elections. He noted the event was organised to create a sense of security among the electors. The march covered major junctions of the town.

Adilabad DSP L Jeevan Reddy, CRPF commandant Srikanth and others were present.