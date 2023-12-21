Thursday, Dec 21, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Flames Erupt In Hyderabads Rajendranagar Factory

Flames erupt in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar factory

On information, three fire tenders from nearby fire stations were rushed to the spot.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:28 PM, Thu - 21 December 23
Flames erupt in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar factory
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at a factory located at Katedan in Rajendranagar on Thursday evening.

According to the fire officials, the fire started at the facility engaged in manufacture of diapers at around 8 pm. On information, three fire tenders from nearby fire stations were rushed to the spot.

The fire officials suspect that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. However, the officials are trying to ascertain the exact reasons.

Related News

Latest News