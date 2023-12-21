Flames erupt in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar factory

09:28 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at a factory located at Katedan in Rajendranagar on Thursday evening.

According to the fire officials, the fire started at the facility engaged in manufacture of diapers at around 8 pm. On information, three fire tenders from nearby fire stations were rushed to the spot.

The fire officials suspect that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. However, the officials are trying to ascertain the exact reasons.