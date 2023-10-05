Flash Floods In Sikkim | Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc, 23 Soldiers Are Missing

Let's look at the latest updates on the devastating flash floods in Sikkim.
Hyderabad: On October 4, a sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim unleashed a catastrophic flash flood in the serene Teesta River, devastating the picturesque Lachen Valley. This calamity struck at around 1:30 a.m., catching the locals off-guard.
In the wake of this disaster, the news that deeply concerns us is the 23 army personnel who are currently missing. The floodwaters have engulfed 41 vehicles, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Let’s look at the latest updates on the devastating flash floods in Sikkim.
