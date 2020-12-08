Flood-hit throng to MeeSevas in Hyderabad

Since Monday morning, people, especially women reached the nearest MeeSeva centres to submit their applications

Hyderabad: Even as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) urged flood-affected families not to visit MeeSeva centres for submitting applications online to get the State government’s interim financial aid of Rs 10,000, many people made a beeline to MeeSeva centres in the city on Monday to register their names to get the relief.

Since morning, people, especially women reached the nearest MeeSeva centres to submit their applications. When they came to know that the staff was not accepting the application as the registration service was disabled, they rushed to the next centre. However, the applications were not accepted in any of the centres. Queues were witnessed at MeeSeva centres in Alwal, Jagadgirigutta, Hakeempet, East Marredpally, Saroornagar and LB Nagar among other areas. Braving the chilly weather, a few women who came along with their children were seen complaining to the MeeSeva officials.

“We came to the MeeSeva centre for registering our name to get the interim financial aid. But the staff did not accept my application saying that the services were stopped,” an applicant said adding that she was visiting the centre since Saturday.

Another resident, Rajesh from Secunderabad, said his family did not get the financial assistance while others near his house had already got the cash. “We are requesting officials to render justice to everyone who were affected by the recent floods in the city,” he said.

In Alwal, a group of applicants squatted on the main road at Golnaka in Alwal demanding officials to accepting their applications. Applicants first went to the MeeSeva centre in Alwal and when the staff informed them that the registration had stopped, irate applicants came to the main road and staged a protest.

As traffic movement was getting disrupted, the police pacified the protestors and dispersed them from the spot. “To ensure free movement of traffic, we sought the cooperation of the protestors who agreed and moved off the road,” a police official said.

Police pickets were also posted at several centres to prevent any untoward incident.

MeeSeva Hyderabad Executive R Rajitha said the registration of names for the interim relief was stopped before the recently concluded GHMC elections following directions from the State Election Commission (SEC). Since then the staff was not receiving the applications.

Fresh instructions had also come in from the GHMC asking not to accept applications, since the municipal corporation was planning to verify beneficiaries and transfer the amount directly to their accounts. Accordingly, the staff at the MeeSeva centres had asked people not to submit applications. The MeeSeva centres used to receive as many as 4,000 applications a day at some places before the polls.

