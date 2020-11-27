Flood relief aid: Bandi proposes, Kishan disposes

Kishan Reddy admits that he can’t do it (Bandi’s flood relief promise) as the laws don’t permit

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Hyderabad: BJP State unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar is turning out to be quite the compulsive liar, in that he makes sweeping promises to the people only to either backtrack on them or cut a sorry figure when his own senior colleague Union Minister G Kishan Reddy describes them as virtually impossible under the law.

In the course of the campaign for December 1 GHMC elections, Sanjay has, on more than one occasion, asserted that the party, if it comes to power in the corporation, would ensure that people who were affected in the recent flood fury would be handsomely compensated.

“We will replace damaged cars and two-wheelers and even furniture of families that suffered in the recent floods. We will also provide assistance of Rs 25,000,” the BJP leader said in media conferences and campaign meetings.

In a recent interview to a television channel, when he was asked about the same promises, he said, “Yes, we will implement them.” When the anchor asked him where he would get the funds to pay the Rs 25,000 flood relief, Sanjay said he would get them from the Centre and when the anchor pointed out that it would open the flood gates for similar demands from other flood-affected State, he said the BJP was in power at the Centre and that he would “somehow get it under one scheme or the other.”

Kishan Reddy, at a press conference earlier, said he would like to get Central funds for GHMC, but candidly admitted: “Even though I am an MP and a Union Minister, I can’t do it because the laws don’t permit. These are issues of local bodies.”

On replacing vehicles, the BJP State president unabashedly said people whose vehicles were damaged would have anyway insured their vehicles, and “I will help them in getting the insurance amount.” Some help that!

The next question, however, was the cherry on the cake and one which flummoxed the BJP leader and exposed his true colours. “Will you extend your help to the people irrespective of whether your party gets the Mayor’s post or not?” And before the anchor could finish the question, Sanjay shot back: “Why will we if we don’t get the Mayor’s post?”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .