Flood relief aid: Telangana HC tells SEC to respond to writ

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High court refused to interdict the order of the State Election Commission on stalling the flood relief aid of Rs 10,000 to the affected parties.

As reported earlier, S Sharath Kumar, a practising advocate, filed the writ petition questioning the embargo placed by the State Election Commission. The panel of Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy granted time to the Election Commission to respond to the writ averments and posted the matter to Dec 4, effectively making the issue academic.

The Chief Justice pointed out that the writ was premised on the assumption that the Election Commission is answerable to the State government. The panel pointed out that this was not correct and that the Commission is an independent body with the responsibility to conduct free and fair elections. Though the bench distinguished the grant of flood relief from sops that could influence the voter in the ensuing GHMC election, it did not grant any interim order.

Dharani scheme

The panel further extended the interim orders on the compulsory implementation of the Dharani scheme. The panel is hearing the writ plea on the legality of the said scheme. It was again brought to the notice of the court that the apex court has ruled earlier on the right of privacy and how the government could not gather such information as sought in the scheme. The matter will be heard on Nov 25.

AgriGold stance

A two-judge panel, comprising Justice MS Ramachander and Justice T Amarnath Goud, voiced surprise at the stance of AgriGold that the properties be permitted to be alienated by private negotiations.

On applications filed to stall bank auctions, the panel wondered if the management of the company had identified better buyers and why they could not participate in the auctions being held by the bank. Adjourning the matter to Dec 8, the panel conceded to the request of senior counsel for time to apprise the court of the details.

