Flood victims receive aid as fans celebrate Mahesh Babu’s birthday

Around 200 families affected by floods in NTR Nagar got essential items worth Rs 2000 each.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Warangal: Around 200 families who were affected by floods in NTR Nagar, a part of the 28th division of GWMC, got essential items worth Rs 2000 each on Wednesday.

During the birthday celebration of movie star Mahesh Babu, Gande Naveen Kumar, head of the local fans’ association, and Gande Kalpana, a corporator, handed over these supplies to the families who were recently hit by the floods. Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath and local MLA Nannapuneni Narender also joined the event. After the cake was cut, they distributed items like sarees, mats, rice, soaps, detergent, oil packets, and pulses, which altogether were worth Rs.2000 for each family.

On the occasion, MLA said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had allocated funds to prevent floods in the flooded parts of Warangal. Narender stated the Chief Minister assured them that the development of the city will be finished soon. Mahesh Babu fans association members including V Anil Kumar, B Ravindernath, D Santhosh, and others attended the event.