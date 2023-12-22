| Telangana Police To Give Up To 80 Per Cent Discount On Traffic Challans

Telangana police to give up to 80 per cent discount on traffic challans

While there will be an 80 per cent discount on challans levied on two-wheelers, there will be a 60 per cent discount for challans on three and four-wheelers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:09 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Hyderabad: In a good news to motorists who have been fined for flouting traffic rules, Telangana Traffic Police on Friday announced huge discounts on pending challans. The discounts will be in place from December 26.

While there will be an 80 per cent discount on challans levied on two and three-wheelers, there will be a 60 per cent discount for challans on four-wheelers and heavy vehicles.

In a similar drive the Telangana Police had given huge concessions last year also. It may be noted that several motorists have made use of the opportunity to utilise the huge discounts.