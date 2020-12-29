Fog affects vehicular movement in Hyderabad

The temperature, which was 13.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, is likely to drop further

Hyderabad: Mornings in the State capital have turned foggy with the minimum temperatures remaining low.

The temperature, which was 13.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, is likely to drop further. According to officials, chilly winds and fog were very likely to continue for the next four days in the city. As per the weather forecast from the Regional Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, mist/shallow fog was very likely to occur in the city and surrounding areas during morning hours.

Vehicular movement is being affected in the morning hours due to fog with vehicles seen moving very slowly, especially on the city outskirts due to poor visibility. Vegetable sellers, delivery executives and milkmen were facing a tough time in reaching the city in the early morning hours with the highways into the city remaining enveloped in fog.

The Cyberabad Police has already issued a traffic advisory urging people to avoid travelling during the early hours of the day as visibility on the road would be poor. “It’s better to travel in sunlight when the visibility is clear,” the advisory said.

Weathermen attributed the present weather conditions to low level easterlies/south-easterlies prevailing over the State. On the other hand, day temperatures were above 30 degree Celsius. During the last 24 hours, the lowest temperature of 11.1 degree Celsius was recorded at BHEL and the maximum temperature of 32.4 degree Celsius was recorded at LB Nagar.

The weather forecast from the Telangana State Development Planning Society said the minimum temperatures could be in the range of 13 degree Celsius to 15 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperatures were expected to be in the range of 28 degree Celsius to 30 degree Celsius.

