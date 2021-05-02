Follow Covid protocol while celebrating Ramzan: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 6:19 pm

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy urged Muslims on Sunday to follow Covid-19 protocol while celebrating Ramzan festival.

The Minister was speaking after giving away Ramzan gifts to the economically poor Muslims, and handing over cheques to beneficiaries of Shadi Mubarak and Kalyana Laxmi schemes here.

Indrakaran Reddy said that as many as 6,000 gift packs were sanctioned for the district as part of the annual initiative by the government. While Mudhole Assembly constituency got 2,500 gifts, 1,000 and 1,500 gifts were sent to Nirmal and Khanapur segments respectively. He said that the Minority department would distribute the gifts to the eligible beneficiaries.

The Minister further said that Tahsildars were designated as special officers to identify the beneficiaries and the gifts would be handed over to them. He said that Iftar parties were canceled in the wake of an alarming rise in positive cases of Covid-19. He requested Muslims to wear face masks, to practice physical distance for curtailing the spread of the virus.

District Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui said that 140 beneficiaries from the district were extended financial aid of Rs 1,00,116 under Shadi Mubarak scheme. He said that steps were being taken for processing the applications of the initiative and to release the support to the genuine beneficiaries at the earliest.

Additional Collector Hemanth Borkade, former DCCB Ramkishan Reddy, municipal chairperson Gandrath Eshwar, municipal commissioner Balakrishna, District Revenue Officer Ramesh and minority welfare officer Sravanthi were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .