Loyola hoopsters emerge champions at OU Inter-College Basketball Tournament

In the final, Loyola Academy Degree and PG College breezed past St Joseph College by margin of 80-40 to seal the title

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 09:30 PM

Victorious Loyola Academy Degree and PG College team members on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Loyola Academy Degree and PG College emerged winners of the Osmania University Inter-College Basketball Tournament for Men at Loyola Academy, Secunderabad on Thursday.

In the final, the winners breezed past St Joseph College by margin of 80-40 to seal the title.

Results: Final: Loyola Academy Degree and PG College 80 bt St Joseph College 40; Standings: 1. Loyola Academy Degree and PG College, 2. St Joseph College, Little Flower Degree and PG College, MVSR Engineering College.